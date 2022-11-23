Left Menu

Kartavya Path police station to be manned by freshly recruited personnel,,467 new posts to be created

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:34 IST
Kartavya Path police station to be manned by freshly recruited personnel,,467 new posts to be created
  • Country:
  • India

The newly created Kartavya Path police station will be manned by freshly recruited personnel with Delhi LG V K Saxena forwarding a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 467 new posts, sources said on Wednesday.

These posts include inspector, sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable, constable and multi tasking staff (MTS).

They will be deployed over a 4.5-square kilometre area that houses the residences of high and mighty including the President, vice-president, prime minister, chief justice of India and other judges and MPs, the sources said.

They will also cover the Parliament building apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work everyday, they said. The area receives a large number of domestic visitors and tourists every year, and is also the location for demonstrations and protests. A new police station for the area was recently cleared by the lieutenant governor, they said. ''The newly created Police Station, Kartavya Path (Central Vista), charged with the responsibility of ensuring security to the residents of and visitors to the Capital’s heart, will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel. The Delhi LG has recommended and forwarded a proposal for the creation of 467 new posts, to the Ministry of Home Affairs,'' a source said. Of the new positions, 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of the Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, 240 will man the new Police Station at Kartavya Path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022