Switzerland adopts EU’s eighth package of sanctions
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- European Union's
- Russia
- Swiss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Naftogaz Says CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov Has Held A Meeting With British Ambassador To Ukraine Melinda Simmons - Statement
WRAPUP 2-Russia says troops leaving strategic Kherson, Ukraine doubts full pullout
Ukraine minister: Blackouts could lead to bigger GDP contraction in 2022
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls troops back from key city
BRIEF-U.S. Won’T Give Ukraine Advanced Drones To Avoid Escalation With Russia - WSJ