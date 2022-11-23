Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 3.25 cr cash seized in Kerala auto rickshaw loot case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:14 IST
ED attaches Rs 3.25 cr cash seized in Kerala auto rickshaw loot case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached a cash amount of Rs 3.25 crore, under the anti-money laundering law, that the police had seized in Kerala from two robbers who looted the money from an auto rickshaw driver.

A provisional order has been issued by the federal agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by Kottakal police station in 2020.

The said cash is the ''proceeds of crime recovered by the Kottakal police from the possession of two robbers while they were trying to escape after robbing and kidnapping an auto rickshaw driver who was carrying the huge amount of cash in his auto'', the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

