Ambala, Rohtak, Faridabad best performers under Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen

Ambala, Rohtak and Faridabad have received awards for best performing districts under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation runs the two flagship programmes to cater to India's water and sanitation needs.

While the Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen aims to make rural India open-defecation free by providing complete sanitation, the Jal Jeevan Mission has set a target to supply every household with quality tap water.

To incentivise functionaries to strive for better performance and improve water service delivery in rural areas, the Jal Shakti ministry has started felicitating districts for their performances under the two schemes.

The districts are categorised under five heads based on the proportion of households with functional tap water connection reported under the Jal Jeevan Mission as on October 1. The category for household coverage is Aspirants - 0 to less than 25 per cent, Performers - 25 to less than 50 per cent, Achievers - 50 to less than 75 per cent, High Achievers - 75 to less than 100 per cent, then Front Runners - 100 per cent.

In October, Ambala, Rohtak and Faridabad were awarded as the best-performing districts or front-runners while Kolasib and Serchhip in Mizoram and Ranipet in Tamil Nadu were identified as high achievers.

Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh were identified as aspirants.

Champhai and Mamit in Mizoram and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu have been identified as achievers and Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya and Mon in Nagaland have been identified as performers.

Speaking at a virtual conference where the awards were announced, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Vini Mahajan said, ''We need to focus and work towards sustainability of water sources. Communities have to take ownership of the water supply structures so that continuous supply of drinking water is ensured.'' PTI UZM SZM

