Left Menu

Sub-inspector, 2 drug peddlers held with heroin

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:25 IST
Sub-inspector, 2 drug peddlers held with heroin
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector and two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by the Special Task Force in Punjab for allegedly possessing heroin, police said on Wednesday.

Sixteen grammes of heroin were recovered from the sub-inspector, who is posted as the additional station house of Civil Lines police station 5 in Ludhiana, an official said.

During an investigation in the case, two more drug peddlers, including a woman, were also arrested and 846 grammes of heroin from them, STF additional inspector general Snehdeep Sharma told reporters. PTI COR SUN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022