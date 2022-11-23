Sub-inspector, 2 drug peddlers held with heroin

A sub-inspector and two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by the Special Task Force in Punjab for allegedly possessing heroin, police said on Wednesday.

Sixteen grammes of heroin were recovered from the sub-inspector, who is posted as the additional station house of Civil Lines police station 5 in Ludhiana, an official said.

During an investigation in the case, two more drug peddlers, including a woman, were also arrested and 846 grammes of heroin from them, STF additional inspector general Snehdeep Sharma told reporters. PTI COR SUN HMB

