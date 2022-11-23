Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance books PUNSUP official for embezzling more than Rs 5.36 cr

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:04 IST
Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday said it has booked General Manager of Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP) Naveen Kumar Garg for embezzling more than Rs 5.36 crore.

A spokesperson of the state VB said the Bureau conducted a probe and found that Garg lost money to the exchequer in the disbursement under the 'Atta Dal' scheme during 2015-16.

''He had to deposit Rs 43,74,98,681 in a bank account under this scheme but he deposited only Rs 38,38,88,711. ''In this way, the accused has misappropriated Rs 5,36,09,979 in conniving with other officials of the PUNSUP,'' the spokesperson said, according to an official statement here.

The VB registered a case on against Garg on Tuesday under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Police Station, flying squad-1, district SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The investigation in the case is under progress and teams have been sent to arrest the accused, he added.

