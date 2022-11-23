Left Menu

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:10 IST
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on November 23: *The appointment of election commissioner Arun Goel came under scrutiny by the SC which sought from the Centre the original records pertaining to his appointment for perusal, saying it wanted to know whether there was any ''hanky panky''.

*SC said the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would ensure independence of the poll panel.

*SC directed all state electricity regulatory commissions to frame regulations under the law prescribing terms and conditions for determination of power tariff within a period of three months.

*SC said it will hear on December 6 a plea related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and objections related to the draft constitution for the sports body.

*SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the sanction given for conducting the Indian Racing League (IRL).

*SC said it will hear on Thursday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project.

*SC agreed to hear a 2018 PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the Centre to notify appointments of the candidates in the higher judiciary whose names have been reiterated by the Collegium. PTI ABA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022