Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on November 23: *The appointment of election commissioner Arun Goel came under scrutiny by the SC which sought from the Centre the original records pertaining to his appointment for perusal, saying it wanted to know whether there was any ''hanky panky''.

*SC said the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would ensure independence of the poll panel.

*SC directed all state electricity regulatory commissions to frame regulations under the law prescribing terms and conditions for determination of power tariff within a period of three months.

*SC said it will hear on December 6 a plea related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and objections related to the draft constitution for the sports body.

*SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the sanction given for conducting the Indian Racing League (IRL).

*SC said it will hear on Thursday the matter pertaining to the felling of trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, the site for a metro car shed project.

*SC agreed to hear a 2018 PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the Centre to notify appointments of the candidates in the higher judiciary whose names have been reiterated by the Collegium. PTI ABA HMB

