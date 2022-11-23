Assam Cabinet decides to hand over border violence probe to CBI

On the backdrop of the violent clashes with villagers from Meghalaya, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over the investigation to CBI, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Cabinet also asked the state police force to use restraint while dealing with issues or disturbances involving civilians.

During a special Cabinet meeting held here, the council of ministers decided to bring out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the police and forest personnel to deal with situations arising out of altercations with civilians.

''We advised police to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian population. SOPs for Police as well as Forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such situation. All police station in charges will be properly sensitised on such matters,'' Sarma tweeted.

In the Cabinet meeting, the ministers expressed deep concern and condolences at the death of six people and injuries caused to several others in an ''unfortunate police-civilian conflict situation'' in West Karbi Anglong district, he added.

''Our Cabinet also decided to hand over the related police investigation to CBI,'' the Chief Minister said in a series of tweets after the meeting.

The state government also decided to request Justice Rumi Phukan, a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court, to conduct a judicial probe into the circumstances that led to the incident, he added.

The judicial probe will be completed within 60 days, Sarma said.

