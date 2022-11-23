Left Menu

Hospital employee arrested for killing wife by administering lethal drugs

On November 14, Sawant took Priyanka to a hospital in serious condition and she was declared dead by the doctors.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:07 IST
Hospital employee arrested for killing wife by administering lethal drugs
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old male nurse has been arrested in Pune district for allegedly killing the wife by administering her lethal injections and trying to pass it off as a suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Swapnil Sawant, the accused, wanted to eliminate his wife as he was having an affair with a nurse who was his colleague at a private hospital and planning to marry her, said an official of Paud police station.

Sawant had married Priyanka Kshetre, the victim, only five months earlier and the couple lived in a rented house in Kasar Amboli village in Mulshi tehsil. On November 14, Sawant took Priyanka to a hospital in serious condition and she was declared dead by the doctors. ''A purported suicide note signed by Priyanka was also found, and a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide was registered against Sawant,'' said inspector Manoj Yadav. But during investigation, it came to light that Sawant had stolen some drugs and injections including Vecuronium Bromide, Nitroglycerin injections and Lox 2% from the hospital where he worked, and allegedly killed his wife by administering them to her.

''Further probe is on,'' inspector Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022