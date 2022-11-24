Left Menu

CIDCO conducts lottery draw for 4,158 houses in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO on Wednesday conducted a computerised lottery draw of its housing schemes for 4,158 apartments in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai. Under the scheme, 404 apartments were made available for EWS under PMAY housing scheme and the remaining 3,754 for general category, it said.

24-11-2022
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Wednesday conducted a computerised lottery draw of its housing schemes for 4,158 apartments in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai. The lottery draw was conducted at the CIDCO Bhavan. The CIDCO had launched this housing scheme on August 31, 2022, an official release said.

The CIDCO appointed a committee under the supervision of Suresh Kumar, former Lokayukta, to monitor the process of computerized lottery draw. Under the scheme, 404 apartments were made available for EWS under PMAY housing scheme and the remaining 3,754 for general category, it said. Around 16,000 applications were received for the scheme and the last date for the online application was October 3, 2022. However, the CIDCO had extended the date for online application till November 3.

