European Council president to visit China next month - FT

European Council President Charles Michel will visit China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping next month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decisions.

Michel will visit Beijing on Dec. 1 and will meet Xi and two other senior Chinese officials, according to the FT report.

The meeting will likely highlight the bloc's relationship with China, the report said.

