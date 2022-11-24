Left Menu

European Council president to visit China next month - FT

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 11:00 IST
European Council president to visit China next month - FT
Charles Michel Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Council President Charles Michel will visit China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping next month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decisions.

Michel will visit Beijing on Dec. 1 and will meet Xi and two other senior Chinese officials, according to the FT report.

The meeting will likely highlight the bloc's relationship with China, the report said.

