Pakistan's PM names Asim Munir as new army chief-information minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:11 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday named General Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of the country's powerful army, the information minister said on Twitter.

The new chief will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire later this month after a six-year term.

