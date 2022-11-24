Pakistan's PM names Asim Munir as new army chief-information minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday named General Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of the country's powerful army, the information minister said on Twitter.
The new chief will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire later this month after a six-year term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asim Munir
- Qamar Javed Bajwa
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter to introduce 'Official' label for some verified accounts
Elon Musk's Twitter slow to act on misleading U.S. election content, experts say
Twitter job cuts: what are digital layoffs and what do they mean for employees and companies?
BRIEF-Elon Musk To Meet With Twitter Advertisers After 'Name & Shame' Warning - WaPo
Twitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation