Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' among adults

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's parliament on Thursday passed the third and final reading of a law that expands an existing ban on promoting "LGBT propaganda" to children by banning it among people of all ages.

Under the new law any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality - including online, in film, books, advertising or in public - could incur a heavy fine. The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.

Also Read: US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

