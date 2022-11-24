Few move courts, hinder govt's efforts to fill vacancies : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that a few people are moving courts and create hindrances whenever the state government tries to fill up vacancies.

Banerjee, who was speaking during the question hour in the Bengal Assembly, said the state is eyeing to complete the recruitment process within three months but all the state's money is being spent fighting court cases. She also expressed disgust over the situation and requested the judiciary to look into it.

Banerjee was answering a question on the new appointment of ration dealers. Appointments of teachers and non teaching staff in state-run and state-sponsored schools is under court scrutiny as many job aspirants have moved court alleging irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process. The CBI is investigating the irregularities.

