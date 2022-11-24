Navy team to embark on motorcycle expedition in NE

Thirty-one personnel of the Indian Navy will travel 3,500 km across the northeastern states as part of a special motorcycle expedition scheduled to start on Friday, an official said. 'The Sea Riders', in partnership with Royal Enfield, will embark on a motorcycle expedition across the northeastern region from November 25 to December 14, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement. The expedition, a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, will be spread over two legs with each covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in the region. ''The Sea Riders, comprising 31 riders (including two women officers), will cover a total distance of 3,500 km over 24 days,'' Rawat said.

The bikers will traverse along the India-Bangladesh border and will also visit historical Unakoti sculptures in Tripura, Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur-- the only floating national park in the world-- and the Hornbill festival in Nagaland. Rawat said, ''During the expedition, the sea riders will interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure while making them aware of the Indian Navy. This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces.'' The expedition will be flagged off by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, through video conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)