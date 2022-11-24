Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources.
The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government eyeing a visit from Jan. 7-9, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio
- United States
- Joe Biden
- Kyodo
- Japanese
- Washington
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"I'm focused on investing in America..." US President Joe Biden
India indispensable partner to United States, says Janet Yellen
India indispensable partner to United States, says Janet Yellen
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo