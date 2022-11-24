Left Menu

Slovak police again charge central bank governor Kazimir over bribery -lawyer

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:58 IST
Slovak police have brought bribery charges for a second time against Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank's governing council, his lawyer said on Thursday, confirming media reports.

Prosecutors had previously dropped charges over the alleged bribe in June. Kazimir's lawyer, Ondrej Mularcik, said former finance minister Kazimir had received the new charge related to the same case, but said he was not guilty of any wrongdoing and would file a complaint.

