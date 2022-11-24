Soccer-Cameroon on top at halftime in Swiss stalemate
Updated: 24-11-2022 16:35 IST
Switzerland and Cameroon were deadlocked at 0-0 by halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday with the Africans having carved out the clearest opportunities at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Martin Hongla all had chances as Cameroon hit their opponents on the break but the first shot went over the bar and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was equal to the other two.
