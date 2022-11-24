Kremlin: Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Ukraine's leadership could "end suffering" in Ukraine by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict.
Peskov was asked whether Russia was worried about the effect on the civilian population of its strikes on energy infrastructure, which have caused repeated mass blackouts. Peskov said Russia only attacked targets of military relevance, not 'social' ones.
