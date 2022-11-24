Mizoram to take help of forensic experts for polygraphic test in the suspected rape of 2-yr-old girl child

Mizoram police has sought the help of experts of a forensic laboratory in Delhi to conduct polygraph tests for its probe into the suspected rape of a two-year-old girl child, a senior police official said on Thursday. The polygraph test will be conducted on the child's parents, who are the prime accused in her suspected sexual abuse and will be conducted by three experts in early December, Aizawl superintendent of police C Lalruaia said.

This will be the first polygraph (lie detector) test to be conducted in the north eastern state and the state police have already made the travel arrangements for the experts, he said.

The girl had died at a private hospital in Aizawl due to acute loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB), which refers to inflammation of the larync, trachea and bronchi,. on September 16.

However, when her body was being prepared to be handed over to her family some ''unnatural signs'' were spotted on her private parts, police had then said in a statement.

A subsequent examination of her body revealed healed wounds on her private parts, which indicated that she could have been sexually abused, it added.

Following this the Aizawl police had registered a suo-moto case under the POCSO Act on September 20 and launched a rigorous investigation.

The grandparents and other relatives of the hapless child and even local leaders were interrogated by the police in the sensational case.

Her parents were arrested in early October and booked under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The plea for the lie detector test has been granted by the Aizawl district court. It was sought after the couple gave their consent, Lalruaia said.

The couple, who are residents, was released on bail recently, the SP said.

