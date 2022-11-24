Left Menu

Pak Army rejects Indian general's remarks on presence of launch pads and terrorists in PoK

The Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected what it called unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army officer about the presence of launching pads and terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK.General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that around 160 terrorists are waiting on the launch pads in PoK for an opportunity to sneak into India.Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs recent statement hinting at retrieving PoK, Lt Gen Dwivedi said a parliamentary resolution exists on the subject, therefore it is nothing new.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:15 IST
Pak Army rejects Indian general's remarks on presence of launch pads and terrorists in PoK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army on Thursday rejected what it called ''unwarranted statement'' of a high-ranking Indian Army officer about the presence of launching pads and terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that around 160 terrorists are waiting on the launch pads in PoK for an opportunity to sneak into India.

Reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statement hinting at retrieving PoK, Lt Gen Dwivedi said a parliamentary resolution exists on the subject, therefore it is nothing new. ''As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it,'' he said.

The ''unwarranted statement'' of a high-ranking Indian general concerning PoK is ''an apt manifestation'' of the Indian army's "delusional mindset" and it showed the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a series of tweets.

''The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called 'launch-pads' and 'terrorists' are an attempt to divert attention,'' it said.

It said Pakistan military has the capability and preparation to thwart ''any misadventure or aggression against our territory".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022