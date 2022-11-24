Left Menu

Man arrested with over dozen illegal firearms in Haryana

Haryana Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man and seized over a dozen illegal weapons, including 12 country-made pistols and a cartridge, from his possession in Palwal district.A Haryana Police spokesperson said the accused has been identified as Pankaj alias Kaluva, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.During interrogation, the accused revealed that he brought the illegal weapons from Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan for supply to local miscreants in Nuh area.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:33 IST
Man arrested with over dozen illegal firearms in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man and seized over a dozen illegal weapons, including 12 country-made pistols and a cartridge, from his possession in Palwal district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the accused has been identified as Pankaj alias Kaluva, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that he brought the illegal weapons from Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan for supply to local miscreants in Nuh area. ''The accused is being thoroughly interrogated to know about the buyers of these weapons,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the police had received input that a person, who supplied illegal arms, was passing through Palwal district with a large cache of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, the accused was nabbed and the plastic bag containing the illegal firearms recovered, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022