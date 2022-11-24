Man arrested with over dozen illegal firearms in Haryana

Haryana Police on Thursday said they have arrested a man and seized over a dozen illegal weapons, including 12 country-made pistols and a cartridge, from his possession in Palwal district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the accused has been identified as Pankaj alias Kaluva, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that he brought the illegal weapons from Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan for supply to local miscreants in Nuh area. ''The accused is being thoroughly interrogated to know about the buyers of these weapons,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the police had received input that a person, who supplied illegal arms, was passing through Palwal district with a large cache of illegal weapons. Acting swiftly, the accused was nabbed and the plastic bag containing the illegal firearms recovered, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused, he said.

