2 soldiers injured in fire at ordnance factory

Two soldiers of the army were injured after a fire broke out in a building at the ordnance factory at Aruvankadu in Nilgiris district on Thursday. The two, after first aid at the hospital here, were shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. They were Manoj of Kerala and Himanshu Mandloi from Madhya Pradesh, an official release said. Their condition was stable, the release said. The incident did not stop defence production and none of the employees was affected. The situation was fully under control and action was being taken as per procedures, the release said. An inquiry into the fire that occurred during welding work was being held. PTI COR NVM NVG NVG

