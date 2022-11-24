Left Menu

Property row leads to fratricide

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:18 IST
Two brothers traded blows following a quarrel over their father's property and the older brother pushed the younger one to the ground and fatally stomped on him, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, there were differences between Sanjivi Gandhi aged 43 and his younger brother Nagaraj, 38, over the house of their father near Gobichettipalayam.

The police said the brothers fought and Nagaraj ended up dead at the spot. On information, Sanjivi Gandhi was arrested and a murder case against him was registered, the police added.

