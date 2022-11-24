Four dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:34 IST
Four people died in a fatal shooting in a shopping centre in the southern Russian city of Krymsk, Russian state news agencies reported on Thursday, citing local law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office.
The TASS news agency said the four dead included the gunman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement