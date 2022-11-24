Pakistan appoints former top spy Lt Gen Asim Munir as new Army chief

Pakistan's former spy master and senior-most Lt General Asim Munir was on Thursday appointed as the new Army chief by President Arif Alvi, ending intense speculation over the most powerful position in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

He will be the first army chief who has headed both powerful intelligence agencies - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI). His stint as the spy chief at the ISI was the shortest ever as he was replaced by Lt Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months on the insistence of then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019.

Lt Gen Munir would replace Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires on November 29 after two consecutive three-year terms. ''The president has promoted Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) with effect from 29th November 2022,'' said a statement issued by the president's office.

It added that President Alvi has promoted Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) with effect from November 27.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a summary to President Alvi for appointing Lt Gen Munir as the COAS and Lt Gen Mirza as CJCSC.

After receiving the summary, Alvi, who belonged to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party before assuming presidency, flew to Lahore to meet party chairman Imran Khan and held consultation over the proposed appointments.

After his return to Islamabad in the evening, Alvi signed the summary and approved their appointments. Sources said that President Alvi has invited the new army chief and the CJCSC for a meeting with him at the President House.

The endorsement has completed the process of appointing the new army chief which had created political uncertainty and economic vulnerability in the country.

Later, both the generals called on Prime Minister Sharif separately.

The CJCSC is the highest authority in the hierarchy of the armed forces but the key powers including mobilisation of troops, appointments and transfers lie with the COAS which makes the person holding the post the most powerful in the military.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

The appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and Khan, who blames the army for playing a role in his ouster in April this year through a no-confidence vote.

Khan's close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that ''until we see the conduct of the new army chief, we cannot say anything about it, but the role of the army in politics in the last 6 months is controversial, this role will need to be changed.'' Lt Gen Munir is the senior-most general. Although he was promoted to the rank of two-star general in September 2018, he took charge two months later. As a result, his four-year tenure as Lt Gen will end on November 27. But with his appointment as COAS, he has got a three-year extension in the service.

He was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment and has been a close aide of the incumbent COAS ever since he commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under Gen Bajwa, who was then the Commander X Corps.

Munir was later appointed chief of Military Intelligence in early 2017, and in October next year was made the ISI chief. But he was removed from the position after a short stint as head of the spy agency.

It was said at the time that then-prime minister Khan was not happy with him since he was believed to have brought the alleged corruption of his wife to his notice. Khan was also thought to have been irked by Munir's resolve to go by the book. He was then posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the GHQ as Quartermaster General. He is the first army chief to be awarded the Sword of Honour.

Lt Gen Mirza, who hails from the Sindh Regiment, has had an impressive career in the army, particularly in senior leadership positions during the past seven years.

He came to prominence as director-general military operations (DGMO) during the last two years of Gen Raheel Sharif, the COAS from 2013-16. In that role, he was part of Gen Sharif’s core team at GHQ, which supervised the military operation against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants in North Waziristan.

Further, he was closely involved in the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) that brokered intra-Afghan talks involving Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and the United States. Besides, he was also a member of the Sartaj Aziz-led committee on reforms for Gilgit-Baltistan.

After his promotion to the three-star rank, he was appointed chief of general staff, effectively making him the second-most powerful person in the army after the COAS. In that role, he was closely engaged in crucial decision-making related to national security and foreign affairs. He also joined former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in strategic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in 2021.

In October 2021, he was posted as Corps Commander Rawalpindi to enable him to acquire operational experience and become eligible to be considered for the top posts.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif earlier told the media that all matters had been settled according to the law and the Constitution.

He called on citizens to refrain from viewing it through a “political lens.'' There has been extraordinary interest in the appointment of Bajwa's successor as many believe ousted prime minister Khan's long march is linked to the change of command in the Army.

He has asked his supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26, two days before Gen Bajwa hands over the baton to the new Army chief.

The high drama around the key appointment has not gone unnoticed around the world as the army chief of a nuclear army, which is also one of the biggest, of the sixth biggest strategically placed country, when it is also facing political turmoil and economic meltdown, is by no means an ordinary affair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)