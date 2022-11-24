Work of al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee must remain free from politicisation: US

The US has said that the important work of the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council must remain free from politicisation that ''only benefits the terrorists'', amid repeated holds by China on bids by India and America to designate Pakistan-based terrorists and entities.

''We can contribute to the peace and security in Africa, and internationally, by supporting UN listings of ISIS and al-Qa’ida affiliates of their supporters that continue to pose serious threats to peace and stability in the region, and indeed globally,” Political Coordinator in US Mission to the UN John Kelley said on Wednesday.

''Unfortunately, the 1267 Committee has only agreed to designate one entity since the beginning of this year. The important work of this committee must remain free from politicization that only benefits the terrorists,” he said in his remarks at a UN Security Council annual Tri-Committee Briefing on the 1267, 1373, and 1540 Committees.

Kelley’s remarks come against the background of repeated holds placed this year by China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, on joint proposals by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists and entities.

Since June, China has put holds on proposals to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists Hafiz Talah Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Abdul Rauf Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki under the Al Qaeda Sanctions regime. India and the US had submitted proposals to designate the Pakistan-based terrorists and subject them to asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo but hit stumbling blocks when Beijing placed holds on the proposals.

