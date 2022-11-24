Some move courts, hinder govt's efforts to fill vacancies:Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said a few people are moving courts and creating hindrances whenever the state government tries to fill vacancies.

Banerjee, who was speaking during the question hour in the assembly, said the state government is eyeing to complete the recruitment process within three months but all its money is being spent fighting court cases.

She also expressed disgust over the situation and requested the judiciary to look into it.

Banerjee was responding to a question on the new appointment of ration dealers.

Appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and -aided schools are under court scrutiny as many job aspirants have moved courts alleging ''irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process''. The CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities. Banerjee also told the assembly that the state government will not bow down to anyone's objection and continue with the ''Duare ration'' (ration at doorstep) scheme at any cost.

Noting that the scheme is for the benefit of people and all have not objected to it, Banerjee said that strict action will be taken against those ration dealers who will be reluctant to implement it.

Under the 'Duare ration' scheme launched in November last year, ration dealers are required to reach specific areas of a neighbourhood or region to deliver services.

