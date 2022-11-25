Tokyo prosecutors search Dentsu in connection with possible bid-rigging on Olympics test events -Nippon TV
Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, Nippon TV reported on Friday.
In August, Tokyo prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of receiving bribes.
