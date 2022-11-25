Left Menu

Personal assistant accuses Khurda Collector of mental harassment

PTI | Bhubanewar | Updated: 25-11-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 09:59 IST
The personal assistant of Khurda District Collector has accused his boss of mental harassment at the place of work.

Hemant Bhoi on Thursday alleged that the 2011 batch IAS officer K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been mentally torturing him and made casteist remarks against him.

Bhoi's wife Sabita has lodged a police complaint against the Collector accusing him of mentally harassing her husband.

''The Collector has been torturing me for about two months for reasons not known to me. Even he misbehaved with me today morning. I have developed blood pressure and am unable to cope with the harassment,'' Bhoi told reporters on Thursday.

He also alleged that the collector asked him to work in the rest office and he was being treated like a peon or a sweeper or a gardener.

''I have lodged a complaint against Collector Sir. Let’s see how the inquiry is being carried out and what action is taken,'' said Bhoi’s wife Sabita Nayak.

The collector could not be contacted for his comments.

Khurda Additional District Magistrate Manoj Padhi said he is not aware of what has transpired.

Meanwhile, Khurda, Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Kataria said the police have received the complaint and launched an inquiry into the matter.

