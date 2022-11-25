Left Menu

China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape

A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday. Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media. The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:56 IST
China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape
Kris Wu Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday. The local court in Chaoyang District of Beijing said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, Wu Yifan raped three women.

The court said they found him guilty of rape as well as of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity. Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022