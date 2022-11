China sentences Canadian pop singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape

A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes include rape, according to state media on Friday. The local court in Chaoyang District of Beijing said investigations showed that from November to December 2020, Wu Yifan raped three women.

The court said they found him guilty of rape as well as of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity. Officials from the Canadian embassy in China attended the sentencing, according to state media.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)