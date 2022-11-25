Left Menu

Decision over sending Patriot air defence to Ukraine lies with nations - NATO

The decision whether to send Patriot air defence units to Ukraine lies with the specific nations, NATO's chief said on Friday when asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kyiv.

The decisions over specific systems are national decisions, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, adding that end user agreements and other arrangements sometimes meant that consultations with other allies were required.

Patriot is produced by the U.S. company Raytheon.

