Mumbai: Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago. Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 09:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in house due to short circuit, no casualty reported
US Mid-Term Polls: Indian-American lawmakers elected to House of Representatives
White House: Biden will be looking for an early opportunity to meet with Brazil's Lula
Two unidentified men fire in air outside woman's house in Delhi
Global Business Conclave 2022, London at House of Lords and VSC featuring Global Brands & Business Leaders - An initiative by White Page International