Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces; three weapons recovered

Four Maoists, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 7.30 am in forest near Pomra village under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was launched based on the inputs about the presence of Divisional Committee members of Maoists Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra-Hallur forest, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said.

When a patrolling team of the DRG was in Pomra forest, the gunfight broke out, he said.

''After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four Maoists, including two women, along with three weapons, including a .303 rifle and a 315 bore rifle, were recovered from the spot,'' the IG said.

The identity of the killed Maoists was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway in the area.

