Left Menu

Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:00 IST
Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces shot and killed nine alleged insurgents on Saturday during a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said.

A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province's Kohlu district.

They had received information that militants involved in a recent attack on security forces in Baluchistan and a bombing in Kohlu Bazaar that killed two civilians and wounded 19 in September were hiding and planning more attacks.

There was no immediate statement from the BLA and an attempt to reach its spokesman was not immediately successful.

The military said that as security forces surrounded them, the militants opened fire starting an hourslong shootout that ended in the deaths of nine insurgents and the arrest of three wounded suspects.

A search operation was underway in the area to eliminate any other militant hideout, it said.

The military provided no further details.

Baluchistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Although Pakistan claims it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022