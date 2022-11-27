Tractor-trolley falls into ditch in UP, two killed

Two people were killed when a tractor-trolley fell into a roadside ditch in Pachpedwa area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, killing Moinuddin (30) and Bhagwandeen alias Nattu (29) on the spot, SHO, Pachpedwa, Awadhesh Raj Singh said.

One person was injured in the accident and has been hospitalised.

