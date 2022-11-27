Left Menu

Tractor-trolley falls into ditch in UP, two killed

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 27-11-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 12:27 IST
Tractor-trolley falls into ditch in UP, two killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed when a tractor-trolley fell into a roadside ditch in Pachpedwa area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, killing Moinuddin (30) and Bhagwandeen alias Nattu (29) on the spot, SHO, Pachpedwa, Awadhesh Raj Singh said.

One person was injured in the accident and has been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022