Teenager raped in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village in Bairia area here, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as 23-year-old Munnu Yadav was arrested on Saturday.

The girl was abducted by Yadav on November 15 following which an FIR was registered by the girl's family members, Senior Sub Inspector Atul Mishra said.

The girl was recovered two days ago and has been sent for the medical examination, he said.

