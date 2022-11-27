6 women killed, 8 injured when jeep plunges into nullah in Neelum Valley in PoK

Six women were killed and eight others injured on Sunday when a jeep carrying them fell into a nullah in Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chhari locality of Dudhnial at around noon when the jeep fell into a 300 ft-deep dry nullah, District Disaster Management Officer Akhtar Ayoub was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

He said that six women were killed and eight others injured in the accident. The passengers were residents of Thanda Pani village located beside the Neelum River.

The vehicle was “carrying people far beyond its capacity,'' Ayoub said. He said the injured were taken to the Basic Health Unit in Dudhnial, from where five were transferred to Muzaffarabad for further treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)