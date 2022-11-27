Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: BOM27 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LD PM Congress and like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success, remain silent on big terror attacks: PM Modi Kheda: Remembering the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat and the country need to be ''alert'' about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on ''big terrorist attacks'' to not offend their vote bank. DEL20 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT G20 presidency big opportunity for India, must utilise it for global good:PM New Delhi: As India readies to assume the presidency of the ''powerful'' G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country should focus on global good during its term and asserted that it has solutions to the challenges related to peace, unity, environment and sustainable development.

CAL15 BH-BHAGWAT Freedom fighters demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together: RSS chief Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that those who fought for the country’s Independence demonstrated how people with diverse ideologies could come together for a common cause. DEL15 MEA-RDAY-EGYPT Egypt president to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations New Delhi: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. DEL21 SINGLE WOMEN-FARMERS-AUTONOMY All about autonomy: single women farmers form collective, become entrepreneurs Rayagada: Vivid orange marigolds, dense purple aubergines and luminous green cabbages... not just farm produce but the colours of freedom for the women of Rayagada who defied a society unwilling to accept their status as single women to collectively find independence. By Uzmi Athar DEL16 INTERVIEW-ECONOMICS NOBEL WINNER Rupee should stabilise once US reduces speed of its rate increases: Economics Nobel winner New Delhi: Douglas W Diamond, winner of this year's Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, says it is difficult to predict exchange rates but the rupee should stabilise once the US ''reduces the speed of its rate increases''. By Zafri Mudasser Nofil DEL25 NUCLEAR-CENTRE India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy transition: Union Minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi: India is taking steps for the development of small modular Reactors with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfil its commitment to transitioning towards clean energy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday.

BOM29 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-PM-LD KHARGE PM Modi a 'chieftain of liars', sympathy-seeker: Cong president Kharge Dediapada: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ''chieftain of liars'' who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him.

BOM17 MP-GEHLOT-PILOT-RAMESH Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Congress won't shy away from taking 'tough decisions' to strengthen organisation, says Ramesh Indore: Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said if needed, the party will not shy away from taking “tough decisions” to strengthen the organisation in that state.

CAL12 AS-MG-VIOLENCE-LD TRAVEL Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence Guwahati: Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said. MDS7 KL-THAROOR-LD CONG V D Satheesan claims portrayal of him as villain to Tharoor, denies rift Kochi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday rejected reports of a rift between him and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by lamenting that he has been portrayed as a ''villain'' in the ''stories'' being created that there was some issue between the two.

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BOM16 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-NADDA Like antibodies keep check on bad cells, State's responsibility to check anti-national forces: BJP chief Nadda Ahmedabad/Vadodara: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said like ''antibodies keep a check on bad cells'', it is the government's responsibility to maintain vigil on anti-national forces, as he batted for an anti-radicalisation cell announced by his party in its Gujarat assembly polls manifesto. By Jatin Takkar BOM23 GUJARAT-ELECTIONS-LD JADEJAS Jadeja vs Jadeja: Cricketer brother, his sister bat for different parties in Gujarat polls Jamnagar: Hours before cricketer Ravindra Jadeja travelled through the city's market in an open SUV as part of a BJP roadshow, his sister Naynaba Jadeja sought votes for the Congress, reminding voters of price rise under the ruling party and its ''unfulfilled'' employment promises. By Kumar Rakesh BOM5 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-BHUJ 21 years after devastating earthquake, Bhuj yearns for planned industrialisation without disturbing ecology Bhuj: Two decades after a devastating earthquake struck Bhuj in Gujarat, the Kutch district might have witnessed unprecedented industrial growth, but environmentalists and town veterans are apprehensive about whether Bhuj has learnt its lessons and prepared to face such a natural disaster. By Pradipta Tapadar BOM6 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KUTCH-ISSUES Gujarat: Drug hauls, water crisis and communal divide dominate poll scene in Kutch Kutch: As the Pakistan bordering Kutch district of Gujarat goes to polls next month, drug hauls worth thousands of crores of rupees, water crisis in this arid region and sporadic incidents of communal clashes have become major election issues in the area. By Pradipta Tapadar LEGAL LGD4 DL-COURT-LD JAMIA VIOLENCE 2019 Jamia violence: Court queries Delhi Police over delay in handing over file to SPP New Delhi: A court hearing a case related to the incidents of violence in Jamia Milia Islamia here in December 2019 has sought an explanation from Delhi Police for not bringing the case file to the notice of the Special Public Prosecutor for nearly a year following his appointment, after he sought time to prepare his submissions.

LGD5 SC-LIVE STREAMING 'SC Registry, NIC lack technical, infrastructure wherewithal to live stream proceedings without third party applications' New Delhi: The Supreme Court and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) currently do not have “sufficient technical and infrastructure wherewithal” to live-stream court proceedings without third party applications, the top court registry has said in reply to the plea of former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya. FOREIGN: FGN17 US-26/11-DIASPORA Members of Indian diaspora protest outside Pakistani Consulate in NY on 26/11 New York: Several members of the Indian diaspora protested outside the Pakistani Consulate here on the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that perpetrators of the dastardly attack be brought to justice. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 UN-INDIA-GANDHI Mahatma Gandhi's bust to be inaugurated at UNHQ during India’s Presidency of Security Council next month United Nations: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be inaugurated as a gift from India to the United Nations during India’s Presidency of the Security Council next month, the first sculpture of the Mahatma to be installed at the world body’s headquarters here. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS

