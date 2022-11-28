Left Menu

BBC says Chinese police assaulted journalist covering protest

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement. "He was held for several hours before being released.

Updated: 28-11-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 03:42 IST
The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, before later releasing him after several hours. "The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement.

"He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the spokesperson added. The BBC said it had not been given a credible official explanation for its journalist's detention.

