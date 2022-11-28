Left Menu

U.S. and Russia discuss release of Griner and Whelan - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:41 IST
U.S. and Russia discuss release of Griner and Whelan - RIA
The United States and Russia are discussing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan through special channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top U.S. diplomat.

Elizabeth Rood, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Russia, was quoted as saying that the United States had submitted a serious proposal for consideration but it had not received a "serious response" back from Russia. Russia and the United States

have been discussing a deal that could see Griner, who is facing nine years in jail in Russia on drug charges, return to the United States in exchange for convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout.

No deal has materialised amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

