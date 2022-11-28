Left Menu

Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:15 IST
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, along with her son, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi, they said. Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.

This comes days after a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022