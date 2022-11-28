Left Menu

Dalit girl raped in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:20 IST
Dalit girl raped in UP's Pratapgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old Dalit girl has been allegedly raped by two minors of her village in Pratapgarh District, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone out for defecation on Saturday night when the two minor accused, aged 14 and 17 years, from the Jethwara village of the district, forcibly raped her, Station House Officer (SHO), Ajit Shukla said.

The girl, on returning home, informed her relatives about the incident and they took her to the police station on Sunday and filed a complaint, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been filed under the relevant sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the girl was sent for a medical examination.

Action will be taken on the basis of the medical examination report and statement, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022