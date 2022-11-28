Left Menu

Three booked for alleged forcible conversion of woman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:25 IST
Three booked for alleged forcible conversion of woman
  • Country:
  • India

The women's police here have registered cases against three people including a woman doctor for allegedly trying to forcibly convert a Hindu woman to Islam in the city. Based on a complaint by the mother of the victim, Shivani (22), an FIR has been filed against the accused, identified as Khaleel, Dr Jameela and Aiman, under IPC and Sections 3 and 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion ordinance, 2022, police sources said.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Shivani, who was working at a fancy store, used to recharge her mobile phone at a shop belonging to Khaleel, who befriended her and promised that he would get her a good job with a better salary in 2021.

He took her to his relative's house, where she was allegedly forced to offer namaz and recite the Quran, after changing her name to Ayisha. Khalib had also allegedly sexually molested her, the complaint said.

She was later taken to a different location for a new job. The complainant said that her daughter joined Dr Jameela’s house for a job, where she was forced to wear burkha. At the same time, a person named Aiman contacted her on Instagram and forced her to get into a relationship with him.

Shivani has also sought action against three accused for allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. Further investigation is in progress, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022