Left Menu

Boundary dispute with Maha: Discussions are on with legal experts on strategy during hearing in SC, says K'taka CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:50 IST
Boundary dispute with Maha: Discussions are on with legal experts on strategy during hearing in SC, says K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Set for a legal battle with Maharashtra over the border dispute, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said discussions are on with the state's legal experts regarding the strategy to be adopted, when the matter comes up for hearing before the Supreme Court.

He also remained cautious while responding to demands by people of some villages in Maharashtra, bordering Karnataka, reportedly wanting their merger with the state.

''On November 30 there is a case in the Supreme Court, yesterday I held a meeting with the Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Shivaraj Patil and other experts regarding the strategy and legal perspective,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said on November 29, he will hold discussions with senior advocate in the state's legal panel Mukul Rohatgi in New Delhi, regarding the strategy and the matters that might specifically come up during the hearing on Wednesday.

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 80 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Responding to a question on people of some villages in Maharashtra bordering Karnataka, reportedly demanding merger of their areas with the state and as to what was his message for them, Bommai, not wanting to comment much, said the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, which will decide.

''All these matters are before the Supreme Court...I have myself said what I have to already, but as the matter is before the Supreme Court, it has now been decided not to discuss them, as it may have some implications. It will be decided by the Supreme Court,'' he said.

Slamming the neighbouring state's leaders for provocative statements on the border dispute, the Chief Minister had recently said Solapur and Akkalkot regions in Maharashtra belonged to Karnataka.

Rejecting criticism over a recent meeting between Karnataka and Maharashtra Governors to discuss various issues pertaining to both states and attempts to link it to the border issue being raked up again, Bommai on Monday said, ''Governors had met for a different purpose, this is a case pending in the Supreme Court, that has come up for hearing that's all.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022