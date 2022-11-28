Left Menu

SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, DJB over untreated waste

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:10 IST
SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, DJB over untreated waste
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on NOIDA for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Kondli irrigation canal.

The top court also stayed the NGT order asking the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to pay a fine of Rs 50 crore for release of untreated sewage in the Yamuna river in the national capital.

''Issue notice. Returnable in eight weeks. Pending further orders, the direction of the National Green Tribunal asking the NOIDA and DJB to pay Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively as fine will remain stayed," the bench said.

