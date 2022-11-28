Left Menu

Kremlin: We welcome Vatican offer to mediate but Ukraine's stance prevents it

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:13 IST
Kremlin: We welcome Vatican offer to mediate but Ukraine's stance prevents it
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that it welcomed a Vatican offer to provide a negotiating platform to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but that Kyiv's position made this impossible.

Pope Francis reiterated 10 days ago that the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa.

