MP: IAF personnel on watch tower duty ends life with service rifle
An on-duty Indian Air Force personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.The incident occurred when he was posted on duty at a watch tower at the IAF station in Maharajpura area of Gwalior and it was detected when his colleague arrived as part of shift change in the morning, City Superintendent of Police CSP Ravi Bhadoria said.He found the deceased on the stairs of the watch tower with his service rifle on his chest.
- Country:
- India
An on-duty Indian Air Force personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.
The incident occurred when he was posted on duty at a watch tower at the IAF station in Maharajpura area of Gwalior and it was detected when his colleague arrived as part of shift change in the morning, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoria said.
''He found the deceased on the stairs of the watch tower with his service rifle on his chest. Prima facie, the inspection of the spot and the body of the jawan indicates he committed suicide. He is a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab and his kin have been informed,'' the CSP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepalese outfit seeks permit to brew, sell traditional rice beer in Madhya Pradesh
Mild earthquake rattles Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes ex-gratia in cases of deaths due to animal attacks to Rs 8 lakh
Indore MP Lalwani sends memo to CM Chouhan to include Nepali beer in Madhya Pradesh excise policy
President Droupadi Murmu hails Madhya Pradesh's development journey