MP: IAF personnel on watch tower duty ends life with service rifle

The incident occurred when he was posted on duty at a watch tower at the IAF station in Maharajpura area of Gwalior and it was detected when his colleague arrived as part of shift change in the morning, City Superintendent of Police CSP Ravi Bhadoria said.He found the deceased on the stairs of the watch tower with his service rifle on his chest.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:47 IST
Air Force jawan Jasvant Singh. (Image/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
An on-duty Indian Air Force personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred when he was posted on duty at a watch tower at the IAF station in Maharajpura area of Gwalior and it was detected when his colleague arrived as part of shift change in the morning, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoria said.

''He found the deceased on the stairs of the watch tower with his service rifle on his chest. Prima facie, the inspection of the spot and the body of the jawan indicates he committed suicide. He is a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab and his kin have been informed,'' the CSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

