Left Menu

Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan appointed UPSC member

Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as a member of Union Public Service Commission UPSC, a senior official said on Monday. With her appointment, there is still a vacancy of four members in the Commission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:57 IST
Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan appointed UPSC member
  • Country:
  • India

Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has been appointed as a member of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a senior official said on Monday. The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Sudan, a 1983 batch (retired) IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, will be administered the oath of office of the UPSC member on Tuesday, the official said.

She superannuated as the health secretary in July 2020.

Sudan also served in Women and Child Development and Defence Ministries.

In her cadre state Andhra Pradesh, she handled finance and planning, disaster management, tourism and agriculture.

Amongst her notable contribution have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country -- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat -- apart from legislation on National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professional Commission and ban on e-cigarettes, the official said.

Sudan was also consultant with the World Bank.

The UPSC is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of 10 members. With her appointment, there is still a vacancy of four members in the Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022