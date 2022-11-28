UK foreign minister Cleverly: Chinese government should take notice of lockdown protests
28-11-2022
Britain on Monday told the Chinese government to "take notice" of protests against China's strict zero-COVID policy and restrictions on freedoms.
"Protests against the Chinese government are rare and when they do happen I think the world should take notice, but I think the Chinese government should take notice," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told reporters.
